1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

[Where is BTS' MV Site?] Airfield in BTS' MV of 'Young Forever' Was Filmed Here!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Jecheon city's Mosan Airfield is rising as a unique attraction, after becoming known belatedly as BTS' MV shooting site.

This is the only airfield in SoKo civilians can freely get in.

Photo from Jecheon City&#39;s Homepage Screenshot

Photo from Jecheon City&#39;s Homepage Screenshot

On June 20, Jecheon city recently announced that they put up a banner on its homepage that says, "Come to Jecheon city where BTS' music video site is located at!" The banner links to BTS' MV of EPILOGUE: Young Forever on Youtube.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Mosan Airfield appears about 40 seconds in this video from about 2:26. It is the place where BTS members are running freely on the paved road.

This airfield has been built in 1950 as a training ground for war prevention and peace regime establishment. It was a scale in which even civilian flights could take off and land, but now it's closer to a park for the citizens.

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

As the fact that it appeared in BTS' MV went viral, visitors sharply increased. An official of Jecheon city said "Thanks to BTS' popularity, Mosan Airfield is also gaining lots of love. We will take this opportunity to promote Jecheon city which has beautiful tourist attractions including Cheongpung lake and Uirimji lake."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT