[Where is BTS' MV Site?] Airfield in BTS' MV of 'Young Forever' Was Filmed Here!

Jecheon city's Mosan Airfield is rising as a unique attraction, after becoming known belatedly as BTS' MV shooting site.

This is the only airfield in SoKo civilians can freely get in.

On June 20, Jecheon city recently announced that they put up a banner on its homepage that says, "Come to Jecheon city where BTS' music video site is located at!" The banner links to BTS' MV of EPILOGUE: Young Forever on Youtube.

Mosan Airfield appears about 40 seconds in this video from about 2:26. It is the place where BTS members are running freely on the paved road.

This airfield has been built in 1950 as a training ground for war prevention and peace regime establishment. It was a scale in which even civilian flights could take off and land, but now it's closer to a park for the citizens.

As the fact that it appeared in BTS' MV went viral, visitors sharply increased. An official of Jecheon city said "Thanks to BTS' popularity, Mosan Airfield is also gaining lots of love. We will take this opportunity to promote Jecheon city which has beautiful tourist attractions including Cheongpung lake and Uirimji lake."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com