BLACKPINK's New Song Was Played at YG Three Years Ago?

Suspicion arose about BLACKPINK's new song that it had already been made three years ago.

In 2015…?!?!?! I got goosebumps omg

On June 15, BLACKPINK made a comeback after a year-long break, with its first mini album SQUARE UP. The album features four songs in total, including the title DDU-DU DDU-DU, Forever Young, Really and See U Later.

After the album was released, a video filmed by a foreign fan in November of 2015 went viral.

The video captured a short part of Forever Young that was coming out from YG Entertainment's building. The recorded part has the same melody and lyrics from the officially released song.

Fans are asserting that the voice in the video is similar to that of Rosé and Lisa. Considering Instagram's characteristics in which modification of uploaded pictures and videos are impossible, we can assume that the video was filmed in November of 2015.

As the video became an issue, fans are letting out complaints, using the phrase 'YG's jewel box' which metaphorically describes YG Entertainment's tendency to not let talented artists promote for a long time without any reason.

Fans are also saying, "Why on earth did they have a break as long as a year when the song was already made", "Did they not know fans were waiting?", "Maybe they're even prepared for BIGBANG's comeback song for the time they discharge from military."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

