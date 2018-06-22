MOMOLAND Announces That They'll Visit the Philippines on August 18

MOMOLAND announced that they will visit the Philippines on August 18.

So many good news for Filipino fans of MOMOLAND!!

On June 21, Daisy, Nancy, and Ahin turned on Facebook live to communicate with their fans. After they talked about their upcoming comeback, they announced in a fluttering voice, that they'll be going to the Philippines on August 18.

▶ The announcement about visiting the Philippines starts at about 9:45

In particular, Nancy said, "Actually, we really wanted to go to the Philippines. We're so happy to meet our Filipino Merries." Another member Daisy added, "We were always aware that there are a lot of you guys from the Philippines. There were a lot of people mentioning 'Come to the Philippines'. So we thought it'd be great to go and visit!"

According to the three members, what MOMOLAND will be doing in the Philippines is not confirmed yet, but the date, 'August 18' is fixed. "We'll make an announcement when we get to know what we'll be doing," they said.

Ahead of this live broadcast, Filipino Merries were excited to see representations of their country in MOMOLAND's MV teaser. In the second teaser of BAAM released on June 20, a scene in which MOMOLAND members dance in front of a portrayal of the Philippines was included.

In the backdrop of this scene, the flag of the Philippines and 'jeepneys', the most popular public transportation in the Philippines, could be spotted. Members were also wearing clothes that represent the fashion of the Philippines.

At MOMOLAND's continuous shout-out and reference to the Philippines, Filipino fans are showing their excitement and expectations.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com