1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MOMOLAND Announces That They'll Visit the Philippines on August 18

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MOMOLAND&#39;s official Facebook

Photo from MOMOLAND&#39;s official Facebook

MOMOLAND announced that they will visit the Philippines on August 18.

So many good news for Filipino fans of MOMOLAND!!

On June 21, Daisy, Nancy, and Ahin turned on Facebook live to communicate with their fans. After they talked about their upcoming comeback, they announced in a fluttering voice, that they'll be going to the Philippines on August 18.

▶ The announcement about visiting the Philippines starts at about 9:45

In particular, Nancy said, "Actually, we really wanted to go to the Philippines. We're so happy to meet our Filipino Merries." Another member Daisy added, "We were always aware that there are a lot of you guys from the Philippines. There were a lot of people mentioning 'Come to the Philippines'. So we thought it'd be great to go and visit!"

According to the three members, what MOMOLAND will be doing in the Philippines is not confirmed yet, but the date, 'August 18' is fixed. "We'll make an announcement when we get to know what we'll be doing," they said.

Teaser 2 of MOMOLAND&#39;s BAAM, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Teaser 2 of MOMOLAND&#39;s BAAM, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Ahead of this live broadcast, Filipino Merries were excited to see representations of their country in MOMOLAND's MV teaser. In the second teaser of BAAM released on June 20, a scene in which MOMOLAND members dance in front of a portrayal of the Philippines was included.

In the backdrop of this scene, the flag of the Philippines and 'jeepneys', the most popular public transportation in the Philippines, could be spotted. Members were also wearing clothes that represent the fashion of the Philippines.

At MOMOLAND's continuous shout-out and reference to the Philippines, Filipino fans are showing their excitement and expectations.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT