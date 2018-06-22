GOT7 JINYOUNG's Striking Good Looks have Captivated A Well-Known Korean Stylist

GOT7's Jinyoung is famous for his visual.

"You are really handsome…"

Even his group member Jackson acknowledges his looking, saying, "He is really handsome. His appearance must be in top 10 not only domestic but all Asian countries."

GOT7's Jinyoung in March previously appeared in MBC's variety program Living Together in Empty Room and visited the house of a well-known stylist Han Hye Yeon in charge of styling celebrities such as So Ji Sub, Kim Tae Hee, Song Hye Gyo, Han Ji Min and many more.

When she met Jinyoung for the very first time, she immediately said, "How can you be so pretty? You look like a deer." With her sudden compliment, Jinyoung gave her a bashful smile.

However, her compliment kept ongoing throughout the show. Han Hye Yeon gazed at Jinyoung for a long time and blurted out "Jinyoung, you are really handsome" and everyone burst out laughing in a car.

Aghase also calls him the "face genius". What are your thoughts?

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

