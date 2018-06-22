A Tweet BTS JIMIN Left Without Knowing that It Will Torment Him for 5 Year

Jimin has a 'dark past' which couldn't be protected even by ARMYs.

Jimin begged, "Please get rid of this!"

Five years ago, when BTS has just debuted, Jimin uploaded a tweet on BTS' official account.

It was a selfie he uploaded on June 18, 2013, with a caption saying "Am I..attractive?"

Seeing this tweet, Pdogg, a producer in BigHit Entertainment, left a stern reply, "No."

The cute bluff of a 19-year-old Jimin who wanted to be a manly man torments him until now.

Members constantly mentioned 'Jimin's dark history' on broadcasts and fan meetings. Fans also annually commemorate June 18 by saying, "It's been X years since 'Am I..attractive?' was born," and "Let's all shout 'Am I..attractive?' and remember Jimin's cuteness forever."

When his dark past appeared again during a recent fan meeting, Jimin knelt down and pleaded, "Please get rid of this. It was my bad," making the crowd burst into laughter.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

