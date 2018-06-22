Facts about BTS JIN that Makes Him Even More Flawless

BTS Jin is not only good-looking but also has an atmosphere of a well-educated boy from a wealthy family. In fact, it's been told that Jin actually is from a well-off family. According to an article from a magazine, Jin's father is a CEO who's famous for his handsome face.

How can anyone be this perfect???

It is also true that Jin is well-educated. Numerous episodes testify that Jin has good manners and that he's an extraordinarily polite young man.

For instance, on MBC Radio Star aired on June 20, Ji Sukjin, a Korean comedian, appeared and bragged about his acquaintance with Jin. He showed text messages from Jin in which he wrote "Hyungnim(the title of honor used when calling somebody older), I'm so sorry. The company had refused. I will treat you a drink next time."

According to Ji Sukjin, Jin had apologized for declining his favor to meet for Running Man's shooting. Even though Ji Sukjin already understood Jin's situation, as he talked it over with the agency, Jin still apologized personally. Ji Sukjin repeatedly complimented Jin for being so kind and thoughtful.

Another testimony says Jin was also courteous to his professor. A netizen once wrote on an online community that Jin took the lecture of her father, who's a professor at Konkuk University. At that time, unlike most of the other students, Jin never forgot to send greetings on holidays and to send texts explaining his reason for the absence.

Every time a new fact about Jin gets revealed, fans are falling in love once again for his perfectness. It's no exaggeration to say that Jin in literally a 'flawless' guy!

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com