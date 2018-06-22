"JENNIE and Onion are Inseperable"…Why Did BLACKPINK Members Say Such Thing?

JENNIE, who has nothing lacking hopes to hide her childhood times when she appeared on a Korean documentary program at the age of 10.

She was still so adorable back then..♥

The time when she was studying abroad in New Zealand in 2006, appeared in one of MBC's documentary program called "English, it needs a change".

JENNIE in the video was having a cooking class at school. She was rinsing her eyes as if she touched her eyes while chopping the onions.

Members who've seen young, passionate JENNIE let her become a figure of fun.

BLACKPINK last year guested on MBC's My Little Television and had a live cooking show. When LISA asked someone to chop her the onions, JISOO teased JENNIE by saying "Are you talking about JENNIE?" and recalled her appearance on the documentary show by imitating her onion cutting video.

For members and fans, it is adorable but for JENNIE, it is nothing but an embarrassing talk. JENNIE urgently stopped the members who are making fun of her, and cutely punished them.

