1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"JENNIE and Onion are Inseperable"…Why Did BLACKPINK Members Say Such Thing?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

JENNIE, who has nothing lacking hopes to hide her childhood times when she appeared on a Korean documentary program at the age of 10.

She was still so adorable back then..♥

The time when she was studying abroad in New Zealand in 2006, appeared in one of MBC's documentary program called "English, it needs a change".

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

JENNIE in the video was having a cooking class at school. She was rinsing her eyes as if she touched her eyes while chopping the onions.

Members who've seen young, passionate JENNIE let her become a figure of fun.

BLACKPINK last year guested on MBC's My Little Television and had a live cooking show. When LISA asked someone to chop her the onions, JISOO teased JENNIE by saying "Are you talking about JENNIE?" and recalled her appearance on the documentary show by imitating her onion cutting video.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

For members and fans, it is adorable but for JENNIE, it is nothing but an embarrassing talk. JENNIE urgently stopped the members who are making fun of her, and cutely punished them.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT