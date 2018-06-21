1 읽는 중

ROSÉ's Cute Response When Asked "Is Yang Hyunsuk Your Ideal Type?"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Screenshot

Photo from Screenshot

What was her answer to this difficult question?

BLACKPINK Rosé revealed her ideal type.

On June 19, BLACKPINK appeared on a radio show, MBC FM4U Ji Sukjin's Date at 2 O'clock.

During an OX question and answer session, Rosé got the question, 'My ideal type is CEO Yang Hyunsuk?'. At this question, she inevitably chose O with a troubled face.

In the following interview, Rosé confessed shyly, "To be frank, my real ideal type is Gong Yoo sunbaenim."

She said, "I loved him since the drama, The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince(2007). I watched it passionately in Australia. I also watched the film Train to Busan(2016). I cried so much with my mom when sunbaenim fell off from the train. I also watched the drama Guardian(2016). I cried." She further expressed her love for Gong Yoo as a fan, saying, "I love you."

Lisa and Jisoo also picked Gong Yoo as their ideal type. "Actually, my ideal type is also Gong Yoo sunbaenim. I watched the Guardian passionately with Rosé," said Lisa. Jisoo also said, "My ideal type changes every time, but I liked Gong Yoo sunbaenim for a long time."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

