Chinese BLINKs Mocking LISA for Blocking JENNIE?

For the promotion of their first mini album SQUARE-UP, BLACKPINK guested on KBS's Cool FM AKMU Suhyun's Volume up radio program.

Did they really insult LISA?

Their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU was playing during the break when LISA was interacting with fans outside through the glass screen by grooving to the song.

However, from a released footage, two Chinese fans in Cantonese were swearing at LISA for blocking their view of JENNIE, and this has stirred up the controversy among BLINKs.

The Chinese fansite responsible for such happening "DoubleClass" released an apology immediately after grasping the magnitude of the problem. They explained that while two voices were heard in the footage, only one of them are joined in the fan club, emphasizing that those two have no linkage between them. And thus argued that speeches of these two "shouldn't be linked together".

However, BLINKs who've already got furious toward the speakers for mocking LISA did not feel any better with a written apology.

While many of the fans expressed anger and confusion toward an unclear apology, the others have reportedly asked the administrator to close the fan site.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com