1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' "Legendary" Live Performance That Put ARMYs in Panic

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

There's a stage of BTS that made the group's manager and ARMYs feel disconcerted.

This is hilarious

Among ARMYs, it is called "legendary".

BTS on July 27, 2013, performed at KBS Music Bank.

While they've prepared for a cloth ripping performances, RM and JIMIN bared the upper body.

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

This incident became a laughing stock for a long time among the members. SUGA said, "There was a big scream. I felt satisfied thinking that our performance succeeded, but there were these two naked beside me.

On this issue, JIMIN said "I wasn't aware that my cloth was torn. I confidently walked out to the front of the stage with fans' reaction. Then I found a piece of my cloth on the ground, and it made me really embarrassed.

RM said "It wasn't intentional. I was confused but then I remembered that both sides of my chests shouldn't be exposed. To meet the broadcasting regulation, I desperately covered my chests."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT