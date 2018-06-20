BTS' "Legendary" Live Performance That Put ARMYs in Panic

There's a stage of BTS that made the group's manager and ARMYs feel disconcerted.

This is hilarious

Among ARMYs, it is called "legendary".

BTS on July 27, 2013, performed at KBS Music Bank.

While they've prepared for a cloth ripping performances, RM and JIMIN bared the upper body.

This incident became a laughing stock for a long time among the members. SUGA said, "There was a big scream. I felt satisfied thinking that our performance succeeded, but there were these two naked beside me.

On this issue, JIMIN said "I wasn't aware that my cloth was torn. I confidently walked out to the front of the stage with fans' reaction. Then I found a piece of my cloth on the ground, and it made me really embarrassed.

RM said "It wasn't intentional. I was confused but then I remembered that both sides of my chests shouldn't be exposed. To meet the broadcasting regulation, I desperately covered my chests."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

