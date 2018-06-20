BLACKPINK's Instagram Follower Passes 10M for the First Time as a Korean Girl Group

BLACKPINK's official Instagram followers went over 10 million.

They have 2nd most Instagram followers among entire girl groups around the world!

It is the first ever as a Korean girl group and ninth as a Korean celebrity. At the moment, the Korean star who has the most followers is G-Dragon(16M), followed by EXO Chanyeol(14.8M), EXO Sehun(13.8M), Actor Lee Jongsuk(13.1M), EXO Baekhyun(12.9M), Taeyeon(11.8M), BTS(11.3M) and GOT7 Jackson(10M).

Among all girl groups in the world, they have second most followers. The girl group with the most Instagram followers is Fifth Harmony, the American group who has mega-hit songs such as Worth It and Work From Home. They have 10.6 million followers.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

