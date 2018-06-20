1 읽는 중

Who Did BLACKPINK JISOO Named to Become More Close To?

Photo fromInstagram @sooyaa__

Who's the male idol star JISOO wishes to build a friendship with?

JISOO named two famous boy-group members

BLACKPINK appeared as guests of MBC radio show Ji Suk Jin's 2 O'Clock Date on June 19.

While JISOO has previously mentioned that she is a huge fan of TVXQ's CHANGMIN, she picked GD over CHANGMIN on this day when she was asked, "who do you wish to become more close to? CHANGMIN or G-Dragon?"

Why would a fangirl of CHANGMIN, JISOO choose GD?

JISOO explained, "I ran into GD sunbaenim time to time but never met CHANGMIN sunbaenim. Because we rarely go outside, we have limited opportunity to become close to someone."

CHANGMIN who's affiliated with SM Entertainment leaves no common element between him and JISOO while JISOO has possibilities of occasionally running into GD. And this must explain why she chose GD over Changmin.

Although JISOO expressed the inconvenience of YG's somewhat unsociable atmosphere, she mentioned that she is trying to build friendships with artists of the same company.

She said "And even if we meet someone, the relationship doesn't really build up. It was just like to have an online friend. So I thought it would be better to become intimate with someone within the company. Last time I've met AKMU Su Hyun and our members are now attempting to become friends with her."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

