1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Did YG Put Off BLACKPINK's Comeback for a Year?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

YG's critical misjudgement

While entertainment stocks of large agencies including SM, JYP, FNC, were experiencing a sharp drop in share prices, there was one entertainment stock that increased all alone.

It was YG Entertainment. There was only one reason YG could show an upward trend on June 1. It was all thanks to BLACKPINK who made a comeback on June 15.

BLACKPINK is contributing more than expected in towing YG's stock price. When WINNER and iKON started their promotion, YG's share price did not jump like when BLACKPINK returned.

Then, questions arise in the minds of YG and BLACKPINK's fans. Why did YG leave BLACKPINK alone, when they have a huge influence that can even affect its share price.

Photo from JTBC

Photo from JTBC

The second half of 2017 was a difficult time for YG. Mix Nine which was ambitiously produced by Yang Hyunsuk, caused a big deficit of 11 billion won instead of golden eggs.

Also, when Mix Nine was being planned and produced, while Yang Hyunsuk producer was playing a big role, other artists in YG had nothing to do.

If YG had not devoted itself to Mix Nine at that time, the time YG gave over its 'underboss' position to JYP would have certainly been delayed.

If BLACKPINK promoted during the second half of last year, YG could have regained from the large deficit they put into Mix Nine's production. But as they put all eggs in one basket called Mix Nine, an uncontrollable loss of 11 billion won was caused.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BLACKPINK came back with DDU-DU DDU-DU, after one year since its release of As If It's Your Last. While they are in the second year since debut, five songs from three albums were all they had released before the newest album came out. Fans also expressed complaints, 'YG locked up BLACKPINK in its jewel box and isn't letting them out.' Questions are still left about why YG put off BLACKPINK's comeback for a year.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT