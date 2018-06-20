Why Did YG Put Off BLACKPINK's Comeback for a Year?

YG's critical misjudgement

While entertainment stocks of large agencies including SM, JYP, FNC, were experiencing a sharp drop in share prices, there was one entertainment stock that increased all alone.

It was YG Entertainment. There was only one reason YG could show an upward trend on June 1. It was all thanks to BLACKPINK who made a comeback on June 15.

BLACKPINK is contributing more than expected in towing YG's stock price. When WINNER and iKON started their promotion, YG's share price did not jump like when BLACKPINK returned.

Then, questions arise in the minds of YG and BLACKPINK's fans. Why did YG leave BLACKPINK alone, when they have a huge influence that can even affect its share price.

The second half of 2017 was a difficult time for YG. Mix Nine which was ambitiously produced by Yang Hyunsuk, caused a big deficit of 11 billion won instead of golden eggs.

Also, when Mix Nine was being planned and produced, while Yang Hyunsuk producer was playing a big role, other artists in YG had nothing to do.

If YG had not devoted itself to Mix Nine at that time, the time YG gave over its 'underboss' position to JYP would have certainly been delayed.

If BLACKPINK promoted during the second half of last year, YG could have regained from the large deficit they put into Mix Nine's production. But as they put all eggs in one basket called Mix Nine, an uncontrollable loss of 11 billion won was caused.

BLACKPINK came back with DDU-DU DDU-DU, after one year since its release of As If It's Your Last. While they are in the second year since debut, five songs from three albums were all they had released before the newest album came out. Fans also expressed complaints, 'YG locked up BLACKPINK in its jewel box and isn't letting them out.' Questions are still left about why YG put off BLACKPINK's comeback for a year.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

