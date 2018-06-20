1 읽는 중

Chinese Boy Band NINE PERCENT Criticized for Photo Shoot Similar to WANNA ONE

Photo from Grazia(left), 1st Look(right)

Nine Percent is causing controversy for its similarities to Wanna One. Nine Percent is a Chinese boy group debuted through Idol Producer, the survival show aired in China.

Do you think they're copying Wanna One?

Photo from Grazia(left), 1st Look(right)

While the group's pictorial shot taken with magazine Grazia was released on June 11, controversies over its plagiarism of Wanna One stirred up. In the released photo, Nine Percent's members are gazing into the camera, lying on their back in a circular composition. Wanna One had previously taken photos with 1st Look in a similar concept and angle.

Photo from Online Community

This is not the first time Wanna One and Nine Percent's similarity became an issue. Nine Percent had already been criticized by Chinese fans for photos taken in similar themes as Wanna One.

Photo from Produce 101 Official Website

Photo from &#39;Idol Producer&#39;

The reason why this group is more compared to Wanna One is that Idol Producer was accused of similar concepts and performances to Produce 101, the show Wanna One was formed from. Even after the program ended, numerous similarities of Nine Percent to Wanna One is continuously staying controversial among fans.

Photo from Swing Ent.

Photo from Nine Percent Weibo

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

