SHAWN MENDES Assures Collaboration with BTS?

A Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes spoke about a collaboration with BTS.

"It'll happen. Promise"

On June 19 (CDT) while talking with Kiss 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show, Mendes assured his collaboration with BTS "Latest on the group, they're a hard group to get with. They're busy people. I have no lyrics on their collaboration yet. It'll happen. Promise. I can't give you a date because we haven't hung out and wrote a song yet, but it will happen. Cause I love them and I think their fans too."

Mendes and BTS met at the 2017 American Music Award (AMA) where they discussed a potential collaboration on. Both BTS and Mendes have continued addressing their desire to work together on music in past interviews and are known to be fans of one another.

Billboard News covered this story while anticipating their collaboration. While these two acts recently released albums and reached atop the Billboard charts, Shawn's assurance on his collaborative work with BTS raised expectations of many fans.

BTS released LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR last month and led the Billboard 200 in consecutive weeks. Title song FAKE LOVE ranked in Billboard Hot 100 for 4 consecutive weeks, having a long run internationally.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

