1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SHAWN MENDES Assures Collaboration with BTS?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram (left), Photo from Billboard (right)

Photo from Instagram (left), Photo from Billboard (right)

A Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes spoke about a collaboration with BTS.

"It'll happen. Promise"

On June 19 (CDT) while talking with Kiss 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show, Mendes assured his collaboration with BTS "Latest on the group, they're a hard group to get with. They're busy people. I have no lyrics on their collaboration yet. It'll happen. Promise. I can't give you a date because we haven't hung out and wrote a song yet, but it will happen. Cause I love them and I think their fans too."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Mendes and BTS met at the 2017 American Music Award (AMA) where they discussed a potential collaboration on. Both BTS and Mendes have continued addressing their desire to work together on music in past interviews and are known to be fans of one another.

Billboard News covered this story while anticipating their collaboration. While these two acts recently released albums and reached atop the Billboard charts, Shawn's assurance on his collaborative work with BTS raised expectations of many fans.

BTS released LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR last month and led the Billboard 200 in consecutive weeks. Title song FAKE LOVE ranked in Billboard Hot 100 for 4 consecutive weeks, having a long run internationally.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT