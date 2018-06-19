1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'SEHUN's Heart for EXO-L♥' Caught in an Interview Video

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

He's so precious♥

EXO Sehun's cute behavior was spotted.

EXO held EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in HONG KONG at Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena from June 2 to 3.

Ahead of the performance this day, EXO members did a short interview in which they answered for simple questions in 30 seconds.

Each member's interview was released through !t Live, the multi live broadcast channel of SM Entertainment.

Among the videos, a tiny bit of scene was caught on the right corner of Suho's interview video.

At about 22 seconds of the video, Sehun arranges some papers on a table.

These papers were placards that were to be used for an event EXO prepared for EXO-L that came to the concert. On these placards, various phrases expressing EXO's love for EXO-L, such as 'EXO is Forever Eri's Pick', 'Because It's Love from EXO♡' were printed.

Fans who caught Sehun preciously organizing papers for EXO-L are showing responses that he is so adorable.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT