An Idol Member Who can Pull Off Any Hairstyles and Hair Colors?

Which idol member cross your mind when you think of someone who can pull of any hair colors?

Which hairstyle/color do you prefer on him?

VoomVoom today introduces you WANNA ONE Park Ji Hoon's hair history.

Park Ji Hoon's hair amongst several online communities has gone viral for him attempting hair colors in diversity. And here are some proofs that he can pull off any hairstyles and colors.

After his debut, he has tried pink, blonde, silver, black and brown hairs. Not only the colors, but he endlessly gave variety to his hairstyles such as all back, bang hair, and even a ponytail.

He recently dyed his hair brown and got a haircut. And fans are fond of his new hair, claiming that he looks like a baby chestnut.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

