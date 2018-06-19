BigHit Declares to Take Strict Legal Action Against Malicious Comments and Rumors

While BigHit Entertainment announced to take legal action against malicious slander, comments, and mud-slinging posts made to BTS, an online post claiming that he got sued by BigHit went viral among communities.

Finally BigHit taking legal action

This man revealed on one of Korea's famous online cafe called "Black Herbal Tea Cocoa" that he was sued for defamation after leaving a comment related to BTS. This man worried about his family knowing about it but left a word "Can I countersue them for excessive investigation?" It's been reported that this guy previously commented that "BTS fabricated their album sales."

In fact, BTS has been continuously struggling with all sorts of rumors and comments comparable to their popularity. Fans even have complained to BigHit Entertainment for haters' persistent appearance degrading posts.

BTS formerly with their songs exposed distress they've felt. The lyrics of a fan song Two, Three mentions about haters' mean comments toward them "Your song sucks even before hearing it because you're an idol." "You have no power. You must be involved in some shady things." "Look at you, you guys will fall to ruin." And here, BTS criticized them that it's their "inferiority complex".

RM said that he was immensely shocked to face a comment "I hate him". He added "With less than 5 seconds spent on writing that comment, it comes to me for 5 hours, 5 days. I was aware that it isn't worthy of thinking but I did. I cared a lot and imparted meanings into it."

His self-written song always displays his deeply wounded heart with lyrics "One day when I opened my eyes, I wished I was dead. I wish somebody kills me. I live to understand the world in this rowdy silence, but the world never tried to understand me."

At a long last, BTS' agency, BigHit Entertainment on June 15 reported that legal action will be taken toward haters who wrote BTS related reckless, malicious comments. Accused of displaying "contempt" and "defamation" upon false information, BigHit announced to proceed with criminal punishment with no favorable management nor agreement.

BigHit posted a notice on the fan cafe about the action they will take, and this is the statement about:

"Hello. This is BigHit Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about our legal course of action regarding malicious slander, malicious comments, the spreading of false information, and posts that include personal attacks. With the active cooperation of fans, we have taken legal action against malicious slander and comments, the spreading of false information, personal attacks and defamation posts that were spreading online and on social media since 2016.

We have filed complaints against those who made senseless and malicious remarks against our agency’s artists under ‘contempt’ (Criminal law, Article 311) and ‘defamation due to false information’ (Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection Article 70 Section 2). Most of the cases have been completed without leniency or making settlements, and investigations are currently underway for some other cases.

We want to emphasize that we will constantly monitor, collect data, and continue to take strong legal action against malicious netizens who maliciously and habitually harass, and infringe on artists’ rights.

Please note that this legal action is being taken only through our legal team and specialized law firm that is in charge of this task, and want to inform you that this authority has not been given to one individual in any way.

We would like to thank the fans who always love and support BTS, and ask the fans to send any examples you have collected to the official BigHit legal correspondence. BigHit Entertainment will continue to do our best to protect the rights and interest of our artists and will inform you of its progress. Thank you.”

