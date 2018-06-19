1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: How is BLACKPINK Different From Then and Now?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Highcut

Photo from Highcut

Members disclosed what they've thought pre-debut

BLACKPINK featured 4 distinct colors of themselves through Star Style Magazine High Cut Photoshoot which is to release on June 21.

Members perfectly pulled off stylings with a strong personality: colorful dresses, sneakers, leggings, and oversized shirts.

Elegant and girlish JISOO, delicate cat-like JENNY, strong aura of LISA and mysterious ROSÉ all in different stylings and appearance completed forming 4 different elements of fan attraction.

Photo from Highcut

Photo from Highcut

BLACKPINK came back with first mini album SQUARE UP on June 15. When members were asked about the difference of "BLACKPINK" compared to times when they freshly debuted 3 years ago and now, JISOO answered "I think we now are given some kind of responsibility to satisfy fans' desire. Pre-debut, we vaguely wished for a stage we could perform and fans who could love us. But now we feel that endeavor is necessary to please even one more fan. Even when everything is fully prepared, it doesn't guarantee that 100% of it displays on stage."

Photo from Highcut

Photo from Highcut

JENNIE to the question, "When did you feel most thankful to your members?" answered, "I felt that some kind of switch of unity turned on when we gathered one place after having our individual time for quite a while. I felt reassured when I realized that we always had the same mind even when we were apart. Members are doing great in their part, and so I should be. I got a sense of responsibility."

Photo from Highcut

Photo from Highcut

LISA answered "I craved Korean ramyun occasionally. I really like Japanese food like sushi and tempura bowl rice but all of a sudden, I was thinking about ramyun and kimchi. I thought that would make the dish even better" to the question "Didn't you ever missed Korea while promoting in Japan?"

Photo from Highcut

Photo from Highcut

ROSÉ said "Our members took a big part of my life. They are my friends, families, and people who I can teach and learn from. I visit JISOO next door whenever I feel blue, share things with LISA what we can relate to each other, and talks to JENNIE when I want some advice. In many perspectives, we've become good influences to each other.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

