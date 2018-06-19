1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: How Koreans Feel When They See BLACKPINK

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from @jennierubyjane, @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @jennierubyjane, @lalalalisa_m

BLACKPINK is popular almost anywhere around the globe. But especially in Korea, there's a specific reason why BLACKPINK is beloved. If you look at the comments left by Koreans under Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé's Instagram, you'll see why.

There's a specific reason why Koreans especially love them!

On June 17 and 18, BLACKPINK's four members respectively uploaded several pictures of themselves on their personal Instagram accounts.

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @jennierubyjane

Photo from @roses_are_rosie

Photo from @roses_are_rosie

Responses were explosive. Korean netizens wrote comments such as "Maybe it's because of their outfits, but they have a very posh mood and look way more classy than other girl groups," and "When I saw them in real life, their atmosphere was like that of an only-daughter from a wealthy family. They all looked like well-treated cats with a good pedigree."

These comments represent what kind of feelings Koreans have about BLACKPINK. They love BLACKPINK members' fancy and luxurious atmosphere which are on another level. It looks like Koreans' love for them will grow even more, as the members began to upload their beautiful daily lives on their social media!

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from @lalalalisa_m

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

