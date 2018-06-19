KANG DANIEL Becomes a New Face of Chanel Fine Jewelry

WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL became a new muse of Chanel Fine Jewelry!

Taking the role after BigBang's G-DRAGON!!!!!

On June 17, KANG DANIEL reportedly proceeded a new fine jewelry photoshoot for upcoming summer.

KANG DANIEL is the second male celebrity in Korea to take on the role after BigBang's G-Dragon. The luxury brand is well known for cautiously choosing celebrities to face their brand.

In his first collaboration with the brand, KANG DANIEL is to introduce assortments of Chanel: fine jewelry and watch collections through pictorial for the July issue of the fashion magazine Elle Korea containing KANG DANIEL's cover photo and 14 pages of photographs.

All the accessories DANIEL models in the photos are Chanel products and each of them goes beyond $10,000.

KANG DANIEL as WANNA ONE member recently released a special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) and actively promoting their title song Light.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

