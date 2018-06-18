Where's The Place You Could Buy Limited Edition of BLACKPINK Keyring?

1 읽는 중

Photo from V LIVE

BLACKPINK had V LIVE on June 15 and introduced their official light stick. While introducing it, members screamed with its cuteness.

JISOO and LISA said They'll come!

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from YG Ent.

An hour ahead of releasing BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP at 6 pm of this day, they held a COUNTDOWN LIVE unveiling the official light stick that has been released last month 23rd. It has been told that its design reflected members' opinion. JENNIE previously mentioned on it "I really like its design. I wanted it to be made in a shape of a hammer."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

And not only the light stick but a limited edition of 'keyring' looking just like the light stick appeared. This keyring can be bought only in the concept pop-up store 'BLACKPINK AREA [SQUARE UP] located in Seoul Seogyo-dong BLACKPINK house. (Members said this must be kept a secret!) 'BLACKPINK AREA [SQUARE UP] is a concept pop-up store, space where you can experience the album's concept.

Photo from V LIVE

JISOO and LISA said "I should go buy these keyrings" and JENNIE said, "I will bring this home today". While the keyring is limited, the official light stick can be purchased through the YG Goods shop, YG SELECT homepage.

'BLACKPINK HOUSE' location: 19gil 18, Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 
'BLACKPINK AREA [SQUARE UP]' Pop-up store hours of operation: 6/16 (Sat)~ 6/24 (Sun) 4pm~10pm 

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

