To Fans Who Ask 'Why Doesn't JUNGKOOK Tweet More Often?'

BTS' official Twitter account is shared by all seven members. Among them, Jungkook is not a member who leaves a post a lot. 'Why doesn't Jungkook do social media more often?' To those of you who ask, here's why.

Here's why!

Last April, Jungkook turned on V LIVE all by himself and started communicating with fans saying, "I just came after finishing our fan meeting in Japan. I'm a bit sleepy but…"

He said, "I don't take a lot of selfies like other hyungs. And I always thought I should give cover songs as gifts instead of communicating through social media, so I tried to approach more in terms of singing. In addition, I know that ARMYs would have wanted to see my face, so even though I can't do it frequently, I turned on V LIVE today. "

At a fan's request saying 'Please tweet more often," he replied, "I will. I'm sorry," and further apologized,

I know I'm not good at tweeting often. So I wanted to communicate in other ways, but I don't usually take selfies. It's good to upload a picture when I tweet. But since I don't take selfies, I get scolded a lot from hyungs too. I'm sorry. I'll try harder.



Jungkook, who's unfamiliar with SNS, chose to express his love by singing songs as a gift. He sometimes uploads cover songs on Twitter. Not only songs, but he also uploads self-edited videos. Does this mean he never uploads photos? Of course not! He has uploaded cute pictures like the ones below!

A lot of ARMYs are touched at Jungkook's own sincere way of communicating. So, let's not be so sad that we can't see him on Twitter that often!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

