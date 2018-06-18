Park Bom Says "I will Sing"…Will She Resume As a Singer?

Former 2NE1 member PARK BOM spoke something alluding related to her comeback.

She is coming back?

Through her Instagram on June 12, she said, "I will sing. I'll come back with a good song. Guys, I am getting ready from now on. Please get yourselves ready too. I'll not let you down."

Afterward, she posted, "On a diet! But what am I holding?", raising hopes of her fans.

Since November of 2016 when 2NE1 officially disbanded, she did not have particular activities. And she has also left YG Entertainment, the company where she was affiliated in while performing as a member of 2NE1.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com