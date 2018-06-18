Reason Why We Can't See BTS More Often on Variety Shows

Ever wondered why?

BTS is one of the celebs who cannot be seen easily on variety shows. You'll know BTS members are hilarious people, just by watching Run BTS! on V LIVE. But why can't we see them more often on the TV? The reason was indirectly revealed on Bangtan Get-together released on June 11.

In Bangtan Get-together, Jin said, "My life's motto is to 'Live brightly under any circumstances'." He said "I really dislike dark atmosphere. So when the mood is down, I try to lighten it up. When my effort sometimes brings opposite effect, I feel hurt." Members who heard this responded, "Hyung, you play a huge role," "Thanks to you we can stay bright."

Jimin said, "Having that kind of motto, you would have had harder times. But thanks to you, we can smile brightly. Even though it's a bit cheesy, I really wanted to tell you this."

RM said "The time I felt Jin hyung's true value was when we went on JTBC Knowing Bros. Starting from your conversation, we could become comfortable with the hyungs. At first, it was hard to even begin talking to them." He further added, "Jin hyung also spoke humorously, so our spirit went up."

"We perform in front of 20,000 people, but that little shooting site was scary," Suga confessed and Jimin added, "(That's because) We're so used to being by ourselves." V also said "Since it was a variety show in a long time," and RM said, "We are not good at variety shows…."

Members sent warm applause to the 'eldest brother' Jin's effort which always brightens up BTS.

After this story was revealed, fans paid attention to what Suga said; "We perform in front of 20,000 people, but that little shooting site was scary." What he said would probably mean that BTS members are not familiar with the environment of variety shows yet. But that's alright. We can see them more often on the stage!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com