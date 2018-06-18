The 'Chanel Ambassador' BLACKPINK's JENNIE Melted France Down with Her Beauty

JENNIE made her way to France for the launching of Chanel's new perfume collection, and again confirmed her status of "Human Chanel".

Magazine Vogue Korea on June 14 through official Instagram disclosed JENNIE's appearance on 'Les Eaux De Chanel' launching party held in Deauville, France. She looked ravishing as always dressing in a one-piece slightly exposing her back, and the pink and white color arrangements of her dress boost up her loveliness.

Magazine Cosmopolitan Korea has also revealed photographs of JENNIE by designating her as the "Chanel Ambassador".

Fans who've encountered a photo of JENNIE posing in a cropped top fashion unveiling her slender waist responded "JENNIE is the only human Chanel", "She looks so classy".

