1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The 'Chanel Ambassador' BLACKPINK's JENNIE Melted France Down with Her Beauty

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

JENNIE made her way to France for the launching of Chanel's new perfume collection, and again confirmed her status of "Human Chanel".

No wonder she is the "Human Chanel"

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Photo from voguekorea Instagram

Magazine Vogue Korea on June 14 through official Instagram disclosed JENNIE's appearance on 'Les Eaux De Chanel' launching party held in Deauville, France. She looked ravishing as always dressing in a one-piece slightly exposing her back, and the pink and white color arrangements of her dress boost up her loveliness.

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Photo from cosmopolitankorea Instagram

Magazine Cosmopolitan Korea has also revealed photographs of JENNIE by designating her as the "Chanel Ambassador".

Fans who've encountered a photo of JENNIE posing in a cropped top fashion unveiling her slender waist responded "JENNIE is the only human Chanel", "She looks so classy".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT