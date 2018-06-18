LISA Had the Most Lines in 'As If It's Your Last', But in 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'…

BLACKPINK is finally back after a long break. They're already setting new records with DDU-DU DDU-DU, the title song of their first mini album SQUARE UP, as the song's MV passed over 40 million views on Youtube in just 27 hours. Then, how did the line distribution turn out in DDU-DU DDU-DU?

Are you BLINKs happy with the line distribution?

According to a Youtuber, the member who took the most lines in DDU-DU DDU-DU was Rosé with 49.7 seconds (35%). Next was Jennie with 36.9 seconds (26%), and Jisoo with 32.5 seconds (23%). Lisa got 22.2 seconds (16%).

Even though Lisa got the least amount of lines, fans are showing responses that 'it's fine' because the so-called 'killer part', Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du belongs to her.

Then, how were the lines distributed in BLACKPINK's past songs?



Whistle Lisa>Jennie>Jisoo>Rosé

Boombayah Rosé>Jisoo>Lisa>Jennie

Playing with Fire Lisa>Jennie>Rosé>Jisoo

STAY Rosé>Jennie>Jisoo>Lisa

As If It's Your Last Lisa>Jennie>Rosé>Jisoo

It looks like the distribution of rap and vocal parts differ according to the songs' characteristics. It's said that line distribution of BLACKPINK's songs is relatively fair, thanks to the small number of members. Anyway, we're just so happy to see BLACKPINK again!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

