BLACKPINK Has Returned…JENNIE Said "I Missed You BLINK♥ BLACKPINK Now Has..!!"

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

An hour ahead of releasing their mini album SQUARE UP on June 15, BLACKPINK had a BLACKPINK 'SQUARE UP' COUNTDOWN LIVE.

We've missed you BLACKPINK!!

Their V LIVE took place in Seoul Seogyo-dong Blackpink House where they open BLACKPINK AREA [SQUARE UP] CONCEPT POP-UP from June 16 to 24. A total of 450,000 viewers watched their V LIVE and the "hearts" exceeded 200 million.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

For the first round of the V LIVE, behind scenes of their title song DDU-DU-DDU-DU music video was unveiled.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

LISA said "It was another level from Boombayah. It was fun." And Jennie said "I felt nervous. It's been a long time since I got to have intense rap line."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

And when LISA said "Our BLINKs have been waiting for so long", JENNIE said, "I've waited for this moment as much as BLINKS!"

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

BLACKPINK is to release their first mini album SQUARE UP on June 15 at 6 pm. BLACKPINK who's been releasing digital singles up until now, they seemed thrilled to encounter a "real" album. During V LIVE, they told their fans that they've seen it for the first time too. And JENNIE happily shouted, "We finally have a photo card!!!!"

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

