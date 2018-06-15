1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Conveyed Apology to BLINKS Who've Long-Awaited Their Comeback

BLACKPINK said few words about their comeback after having a break for nearly a year. They first said "sorry" to fans who've waited for long.

I expect 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' to become another hit!

On June 15 in Seoul M CUBE, a conference was held to commemorate BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP.

JENNIE on this day mentioned, "We've waited long too. But I guess this wait enabled us to bring better results. To come back with fleshed out performances, Yang Hyun Suk CEO and our members paid much attention to the details. We've always felt sorry for fans waiting without promise, but we are confident to requite BLINKs with our songs and performances. We would do our best to fill our gap."

"And we thought we would appreciate all fans listening to our songs. We don't expect more. It's a comeback after a long while."

JISOO said "We worked really hard thinking of BLINKS who've been waiting for us for a year. Please love our side tracks too. We've loved those for a long time. To be honest, we weren't able to neglect rankings and always felt a big burden of it, but I guess we learned to deviate from those pressures while preparing this album."

BLACKPINK is to release their mini album SQUARE ONE including title song DDU-DU DDU-DU today at 6 pm.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

