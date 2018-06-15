1 읽는 중

사회

Even JIMIN & JENNIE Wore It! What's This Brand K-idols Love to Wear?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter & Online Community

The t-shirt BTS Jimin was wearing in the photo released in celebration of BTS' 5th anniversary was from the brand 'Stussy'. Stussy is an American clothing brand mostly releasing clothes of hip-hop and street fashion styles.

They look even more 'hip' in this brand!

Twitter @BTS_twt

It is also a brand beloved by BTS members. In particular, ARMYs used to say jokingly that "It looks like Jungkook only has clothes from Stussy."

Nayeon of TWICE wearing Stussy&#39;s top, Photo from V LIVE

Nayeon of TWICE wearing Stussy&#39;s top, Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from WEIBO

Other than BTS, numerous celebs enjoy wearing Stussy. Girl group TWICE and GFRIEND are also frequently spotted in clothes from this brand.

Jennie in Stussy T-shirt, Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The sight of BLACKPINK Jennie and Rosé wearing Stussy clothes has also been an issue. This crop top Rosé wore in the dance practice video of As If It's Your Last is also from Stussy.

Like real 'hipsters', they are perfectly slaying this 'hip' brand, aren't they!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

