Even JIMIN & JENNIE Wore It! What's This Brand K-idols Love to Wear?

The t-shirt BTS Jimin was wearing in the photo released in celebration of BTS' 5th anniversary was from the brand 'Stussy'. Stussy is an American clothing brand mostly releasing clothes of hip-hop and street fashion styles.

They look even more 'hip' in this brand!

It is also a brand beloved by BTS members. In particular, ARMYs used to say jokingly that "It looks like Jungkook only has clothes from Stussy."

Other than BTS, numerous celebs enjoy wearing Stussy. Girl group TWICE and GFRIEND are also frequently spotted in clothes from this brand.

The sight of BLACKPINK Jennie and Rosé wearing Stussy clothes has also been an issue. This crop top Rosé wore in the dance practice video of As If It's Your Last is also from Stussy.

Like real 'hipsters', they are perfectly slaying this 'hip' brand, aren't they!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com