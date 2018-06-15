If You Go to 'This Place' in Seoul, You Can Find BTS RM Watching Deer

Wondering what kind of place 'Seoul Forest' is, after it was mentioned by RM in his list of 'So-hwak-haeng(small but certain happiness)'? VoomVoom prepared a brief guide to RM's 'healing spot'.

RM said going to this place brings him 'happiness'!

In the So-hwak-haeng list of BTS released on June 12 as a part of 2018 BTS FESTA, RM wrote 'Going to Seoul Forest' on No.5. In the video, he explained, "There are a few places I go to. (At Seoul Forest) I like to watch the deer and to walk on the bridge. I feel very happy when I go there when nobody's there. It's been a while since I've been there. I should go soon."

'Seoul Forest', beloved by RM, is the third largest park in Seoul, located between Jungnangcheon Stream and the Han River. After it opened in 2005, it became one of the most loved parks by the Seoul citizens.

There are five parts to the park which are Culture & Art Park, Educational Experience Park, Eco-forest Park, Marsh Plants Garden and Hangang Riverside Park.

In particular, Seoul Forest is a home to many wild species including the Formosan deer. RM said that he enjoys watching the deer at the 'Deer Corral' in Seoul Forest, so who knows? You might be able to see the deer-watching-RM here!

RM also said that he has been to a lot of parks in Seoul other than Seoul Forest. On Mnet's BTS COMEBACK SHOW aired on May 24, he even said, "I think I've been to all the parks in Seoul."

▶ Seoul Forest Information

Visiting hours: 24 hours open year-round (some parts are closed on Monday)

Address: 273, Ttukseom-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Contact number: 02-460-2905

For parking: 02-461-2916

☞Click to go to official site

http://seoulforest.or.kr/english

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

