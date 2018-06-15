1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

If You Go to 'This Place' in Seoul, You Can Find BTS RM Watching Deer

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Wondering what kind of place 'Seoul Forest' is, after it was mentioned by RM in his list of 'So-hwak-haeng(small but certain happiness)'? VoomVoom prepared a brief guide to RM's 'healing spot'.

RM said going to this place brings him 'happiness'!

The part where RM mentioned Seoul Forest, Photo from BTS Official Facebook

The part where RM mentioned Seoul Forest, Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the So-hwak-haeng list of BTS released on June 12 as a part of 2018 BTS FESTA, RM wrote 'Going to Seoul Forest' on No.5. In the video, he explained, "There are a few places I go to. (At Seoul Forest) I like to watch the deer and to walk on the bridge. I feel very happy when I go there when nobody's there. It's been a while since I've been there. I should go soon."

'Seoul Forest', beloved by RM, is the third largest park in Seoul, located between Jungnangcheon Stream and the Han River. After it opened in 2005, it became one of the most loved parks by the Seoul citizens.

There are five parts to the park which are Culture & Art Park, Educational Experience Park, Eco-forest Park, Marsh Plants Garden and Hangang Riverside Park.

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Homepage

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Homepage

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Facebook

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Facebook

In particular, Seoul Forest is a home to many wild species including the Formosan deer. RM said that he enjoys watching the deer at the 'Deer Corral' in Seoul Forest, so who knows? You might be able to see the deer-watching-RM here!

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Facebook

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Facebook

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Instagram

Photo from Seoul Forest Park Official Instagram

RM also said that he has been to a lot of parks in Seoul other than Seoul Forest. On Mnet's BTS COMEBACK SHOW aired on May 24, he even said, "I think I've been to all the parks in Seoul."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

▶ Seoul Forest Information
Visiting hours: 24 hours open year-round (some parts are closed on Monday)
Address: 273, Ttukseom-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
Contact number: 02-460-2905
For parking: 02-461-2916

☞Click to go to official site
http://seoulforest.or.kr/english

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT