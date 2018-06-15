How Was J-HOPE When He Got Drunk Over a Glass of Beer?

BTS' Dinner Party disclosed during BTS FESTA on June 11 unveiled J-HOPE's drinking capacity. On this day together with foods and alcohols, members started to have an honest talk.

Isn't Hobi cute? ♥♥

J-HOPE's face flashed red with just 500ml of beer and looking at him, SUGA said: "his flush beat the foundation".

While BTS Dinner party was ongoing, J-HOPE seemed quite drunk that his eyes have lost their focus.

He even was caught on camera barely picking up the fries.

During a V LIVE BTS PROM PARTY 2018 that took place on their 5th anniversary June 13, J-HOPE explained "I drank a bit during the dinner party. My face turns red even with small amounts of alcohol.

