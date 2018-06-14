1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

In Celebration of 5th Anniversary, BTS Members Sent 'Thank You Greetings' to ARMYs

중앙일보

입력

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

June 13 was BTS' debut anniversary! Celebrating their 5th anniversary, BTS thanked fans for their unconditional love. Through their official Twitter on June 13, members self-congratulated themselves to celebrate the 5th anniversary and sent greetings to ARMYs. And here, VoomVoom introduces its compilation.

It must have been the happiest 5 years for both BTS and ARMYs ♥ Keep it up guys!

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

J-Hope "Thank you for having trust in us, and loving us for 5 years. Your presence has always made me lively, but I feel much livelier these days. I love you ARMY. And happy birthday to us, BTS!"

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

SUGA "We are all Ddaeng! Thank you, ARMYs. Well done."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

JIMIN "5th anniversary of BTS. It has already been 5 years with our ARMYs. I feel so blessed, and it makes me happier to spend the day with you guys. More achievements and more wonderful memories lie ahead of us. Can't wait, right? I love you."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

RM "Our happy 5th anniversary together with ARMY."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

JIN "I've enjoyed today a lot with ARMYs. Let's see each other on next year anniversary."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

JUNGKOOK "Thanks for accompanying us for the past 5 years. I am really thankful."

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

V "Thanks for healing me. I love you guys."

Like what JIN has mentioned, see you next year BTS ♥ Congratulations on your 5th anniversary ♥

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT