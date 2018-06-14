In Celebration of 5th Anniversary, BTS Members Sent 'Thank You Greetings' to ARMYs

June 13 was BTS' debut anniversary! Celebrating their 5th anniversary, BTS thanked fans for their unconditional love. Through their official Twitter on June 13, members self-congratulated themselves to celebrate the 5th anniversary and sent greetings to ARMYs. And here, VoomVoom introduces its compilation.

It must have been the happiest 5 years for both BTS and ARMYs ♥ Keep it up guys!

J-Hope "Thank you for having trust in us, and loving us for 5 years. Your presence has always made me lively, but I feel much livelier these days. I love you ARMY. And happy birthday to us, BTS!"

SUGA "We are all Ddaeng! Thank you, ARMYs. Well done."

JIMIN "5th anniversary of BTS. It has already been 5 years with our ARMYs. I feel so blessed, and it makes me happier to spend the day with you guys. More achievements and more wonderful memories lie ahead of us. Can't wait, right? I love you."

RM "Our happy 5th anniversary together with ARMY."

JIN "I've enjoyed today a lot with ARMYs. Let's see each other on next year anniversary."

JUNGKOOK "Thanks for accompanying us for the past 5 years. I am really thankful."

V "Thanks for healing me. I love you guys."

Like what JIN has mentioned, see you next year BTS ♥ Congratulations on your 5th anniversary ♥

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

