10 Moments Each BTS Members Feel Certainly Happy

BTS unveiled the 'List of So-hwak-haeng(small but certain happiness)' on June 12. 'So-hwak-haeng' is a trending acronym in Korea which simply means 'small but certain happiness'. Below are the lists of 'small things that certainly make' BTS members happy.

See how many things you can relate to them!

1. RM

1. Watching the sky, laying on the grass hill of Han River park

2. Drinking a can of beer after taking a shower

3. Drinking oolong tea and rooibos tea on an empty stomach

4. When lenses are perfectly placed at once

5. (Going to) Seoul Forest(Seongsu-dong and Han River) during the daytime when no one is there

6. When I buy clothes, imagining that they would go well with the items I already have and when it really does match amazingly!

7. When I get a rest day in a while and the weather is amazing that day

8. When an arrangement I thought of, perfectly matches in with the melody I thought of (happens very rarely)

9. When the delivery arrives earlier than I thought

10. When I feel like I am loved

2. Jimin

1. Looking at my collection of polaroids

2. Chatting with Hoseok hyung after work

3. Visiting Jungkook's room

4. Meeting friends (doing various things with them when I get free time in between my schedule)

5. Uploading a post on the cafe and reading the comments

6. Games: I'm really bad at games but it's fun to try different things

7. Alcohol: I suddenly started to truly enjoy drinking

8. Shopping: Not deciding in advance and just buying this and that on the spot

9. Travel: Traveling is always enjoyable, whenever!

10. Concerts: My happiness

3. Jungkook

1. Going to take travel videos

2. Playing games as soon as I wake up

3. Drinking alone at any restaurant

4. Going to the movies

5. Watching movies in my room with a beam projector

6. When I apply cream after showering in the evening

7. Working out! When my body is pumped up

8. Shopping online!

9. Teasing hyungs

10. Eating delicious things

4. Jin

1. When the last round of game is a close game, but I play an active role and win

2. When members laugh at my jokes

3. When it's 3 o'clock in the afternoon when I wake up

4. When I feel my shoulders are wider after working out hard

5. When members eat deliciously what I cooked

6. When I hear compliments that my face is good looking

7. When I say hello to ARMYs after performing (I love you~)

8. When I'm dancing and Hobi(J-Hope) looks at me with a pleased look

9. When I eat

10. When Jungkook is massaging my shoulders (happiness)

5. V

1. Taking photos (roaming around several places with a film camera)

2. Looking at paintings (looking at old famous artists and photographers)

3. Playing games (playing games together with friends also becomes precious memories)

4. Travelling (leaving to make memories with precious people)

5. Sleeping (there's nothing more comfortable than sleeping)

6. Eating (eating delicious food is the best)

7. Wearing clothes (clothes are my life)

8. Watching movies (I like watching all kinds of movies except for extremely scary ones)

9. Playing with Yeontanie (so fun)

10. Being with family (just being with them together makes me happy)

6. J-Hope

1. Going to the bathroom after I wake up in the morning

2. When I made a good purchase of lifestyle goods on the Internet

3. When I made a cool beat

4. When I eat delicious food, new food

5. When I go shopping, When I chose something that's pretty but cheap

6. When I finished all the schedule that I personally planned

7. When I finished drying my hair after taking a shower

8. When my face isn't puffy in the morning

9. When I drink cold americano after eating heartily

10. I like winter... When it snows on Christmas

7. Suga

1. Sleeping for a long time on rest days

2. Sleeping in late on days we don't have any schedule

3. Turning my alarm off and getting up late

4. When I buy newly released speakers

5. When I drink single malt whiskey alone

6. When I buy new midi equipment

7. Sleeping for a long time on a sunny day without any fine dust

8. When I watch concerts of foreign artists that I like

9. When I work again on projects that were put off

10. When I drink iced Americano on an empty stomach

Fans who saw these are commenting, "Hope BTS enjoy small happiness in their daily lives."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

