1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Thai ARMYs Ran 200,000㏄ Blood Donation Drive To Celebrate BTS' Anniversary

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot @Candy Clover

Photo from Youtube screenshot @Candy Clover

Commemorating BTS' 5th anniversary, Thai fans voluntarily proceeded a blood donation drive.

"We were inspired by BTS to deliver love to others"

Two Thai fan clubs also known as ARMYs, 'BTS Thailand' and 'CANDYCLOVER', reported that their blood donation project successfully reached over 200,000㏄ on June 13.

They explained their intention of holding such meaningful event "We were inspired by BTS to deliver love to others through 'Love Myself' campaign that BTS and UNICEF initiated."

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Providing love that cannot be measured with a numerical value, fans began donating blood since last month. While their initial goal was to reach 100,000㏄ of blood, a total of 204,000㏄ of blood was donated and this is the amount sufficient of bringing back over 1,500 lives of others back to power.

Photo from Youtube screenshot @Candy Clover

Photo from Youtube screenshot @Candy Clover

Shortly after wrapping up the event, a minute long advertisement video was released through the electronic display located in Siam Square One at the center of Bangkok. This clip featured BTS, their story that inspired Thai fans, and the blood donating scenes.

They said "Our event of spreading love to others would not end once with BTS' 5th anniversary. Together with BTS who's working toward delivering love along with their music, we will continuously attempt to pass on our love to the others. We deeply thank BTS for allowing us the opportunity to participate in the process of conveying love."

Excluding a portion of necessary expenses, rest will be donated to UNICEF's LOVE MYSELF campaign.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT