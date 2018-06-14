1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'Comeback D-1' Come and See the Incredible Teaser of BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

BLACKPINK dropped the killer part of its title song DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Point choreography of ddu-du ddu-du' is amazing!

At 9 AM of June 14, YG Entertainment uploaded on its official blog, the MV teaser of DDU-DU DDU-DU, the title track of BLACKPINK's first mini album, SQUARE UP.

The teaser first starts with the intro part in which whistling sound is added on top of intense trap beat. After the intro, the chorus of the song that goes, 'Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du' was unveiled for the first time.

In particular, the choreography where the four members dance as if they are shooting guns caught the eyes of many, forewarning the birth of a killer part.

BLACKPINK also picked the same part as DDU-DU DDU-DU's attraction. Members introduced, "In the chorus part, there's a dance in which we pretend as if we're firing guns, matching to the lyrics 'ddu-du ddu-du'. It's addictive and easy to follow, so it'll be the biggest point of our stage."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP carries the message to "Stand tall", as the phrase means to 'fight or face a difficult situation'. Fans will be able to meet more mature and intense music and concepts of BLACKPINK. The title track DDU-DU DDU-DU expressed BLACKPINK's identity by depicting a chic and confident representation of females.

BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP is waiting for its release on June 15.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT