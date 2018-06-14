1 읽는 중

SNSD TIFFANY's Found a New Agency in the U.S. Affiliated with Ed Sheeran and Jason Mraz

Photo from Official Instagram

SNSD member Tiffany began a new chapter in her life as a solo artist.

Congrats Tiff!

Through official website, U.S.' Paradigm Talent Agency on June 13 (PDT) updated Tiffany as their newly joined artist under a field of 'music business'. From now on, Tiffany is promoting under the name Tiffany Young.

Photo from Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency that Tiffany recently affiliated with is well known for managing top artists like Coldplay, Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran, and Idina Menzel.

This agency linked up her official accounts of Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Spotify and started backing her up.

After leaving SM Entertainment last October, Tiffany released her English version of Remember Me from Disney's Coco on Youtube in March 2018.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

