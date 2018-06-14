1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS V Sending Hilarious Coffee Trucks to Lovely Hyungs

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BTS V sent coffee trucks to actor Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon's drama filming sites.

They're so funny and cute

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Park Hyung Sik on June 12 posted a photo with these hashtags: #ThankyouTaehyung#Iloveyoutaetae. V has sent Hyung Sik a coffee truck to cheer him up who's currently filming KBS 2TV drama Suits.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Along with a coffee truck, V sent a photo of surprised Hyung Sik with a caption "There, there. My babe got surprised?"

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Prior to this, V also sent a coffee on June 5 to Park Seo Joon who's currently appearing on tvN drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Park Seo Joon uploaded a photo of V's coffee truck with the caption "What a cutie. Thank you, love you". On Seo Joon's coffee truck, V wrote: "To all staffs who are suffering many hardships, please take good care of him and put another reflector to brighten his face."

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Three of them previously appeared together in KBS 2TV drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Given the fact that this drama ended in 2017 Feb, their friendship has been maintained for over a year.

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

In one of the episodes of BTS: Burn The Stage released in May via Youtube, V disclosed his thoughts on stresses and pressures he felt while filming his first drama Hwarang. He mentioned, "Hwarang was my first challenge to a drama, and I was the first member in BTS in acting."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"I have always felt a big burden. I trembled with fear that I even forgot my lines. I was worried about getting blamed and criticized."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT