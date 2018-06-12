2018 Trump-Kim Summit: USA and North Korea Sign a Joint Peace Pact

A first, historic US-North Korea Summit held in Singapore on June 12, 2018, allowed two leaders: President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to encounter each other after long years of conflicts and threats.

Another historic meeting held in Singapore!

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jon Un underwent an honest, direct, and productive conversation on establishing new US-DPRK relations and maintaining a persisting peace regime on Korean Peninsula. President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed each other of a guaranteed security and completion of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Upon mutual agreement that establishing new US-DPRK relations will accelerate a progress toward peace and prosperity in Korean Peninsula and the other countries over the world, and thus to promoting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un stated the following in their joint statement:

1. The United States and the DPRK commit to new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The States and the DPRK will join the efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. Reaffirming the April 27, Declaration, the DPRK commits to toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Thinking back to the old days of perennial tensions and hostilities between the US and North Korea that has been kept for decades, a first in history US-DRPK summit must be acknowledged as a great significance in overcoming the challenges of the two countries. By signing the joint agreement, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un committed to promptly carry out the stipulations narrated in the document.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea pledged to work toward developing new, positive US-DPRK relations and to ensure the safety of Korean peninsula and other worldwide countries by promoting peace, prosperity, and security.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

