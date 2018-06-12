1 읽는 중

BTS Talks about Their Fear and Sense of Futility While Drinking

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS disclosed a video titled Bangtan Get-together as a part of 2018 BTS FESTA at midnight of June 11. Bangtan Get-together featured casual drinking gathering of BTS members in which they picked and answered different questions. BTS is once again presenting ARMYs with diverse contents during their annual 'festival(FESTA)' celebrating the group's debut date, June 13.  

"I cried in the shower," confessed Suga T_T #2018BTSFESTA

BTS talked about their innermost feelings at a drinking gathering. Among all the stories, VoomVoom introduces to you the part where they talked about their experience of attending Billboard Music Awards(BBMAs) and American Music Awards(AMAs) last year. BTS members said they were not happy to the full extent. They were questioned "2017 was a year of huge achievements including BBMAs, AMAs. If there's anything those experiences have brought about?"

At this question, Suga said, "I wasn't like that at BBMAs, but on the day we performed at AMAs, I cried in the shower. It wasn't because I thought 'I did it!', but because I was frightened. All of the things that happened were something beyond my imagination, so I was afraid of the huge burden that would come in the future."

RM said, "To be honest, I felt a bit of sense of futility after AMAs. Because we achieved so much more than we aimed for. So we conversed about why we started all this in the beginning. After going on a vacation with you guys and crying over this, I made up my mind that I would think like this, as a leader and for myself too. I will not think like 'Oh, what should I do now', but that we've opened a new door to things others couldn't do, and to where other couldn't go to."

He further added, "We are going to continue with our music and performances so I'm not going to think 'What should I do now? I feel empty. Where do I go now'. There will be more exciting stuff waiting in the future, so even if it's only one person, I'll provide support for other members. I decided after our vacation, that I will pull up the energy if somebody says 'Hyung, I don't feel anything now, to be frank'."

Next, Jimin spoke. "We rather went through a period of transition after AMAs. We went through a hard time because we earned something so big. It happened so suddenly. I think we could've pulled forward the time to contemplate on this issue, thanks to this transition period."

BTS members were feeling a huge amount of fear and burden while they were accomplishing so many things. We hope BTS members can overcome all the fear and pressure, keeping in mind that they are truly luminous people, just the way they are right now!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

