BTS JIN Making a Deep Bow to Those Who Congratulated Him for Ranking No.1 at a Music Program

BTS JIN made a deep bow to his junior singers who congratulated him for ranking no.1 on M Countdown stage.

They are perfect in any ways..

A youtube channel 'M2' on June 7 uploaded BTS' FanCam of them having an encore stage for ranking no.1 with FAKE LOVE.

When receiving a trophy, BTS thanked ARMYs, staffs, and families. Other singers at site gave applause and greeted them.

And as FAKE LOVE started playing, all other singers started to go out of the stage and BTS members politely greeted them.

While all BTS members were polite, JIN stood out with the deepest bow, sticking his arms beside his body. Looking at JIN and other members warmly greeting his fans and other singers, ARMYs reacted "JIN indeed is the eldest", "Awesome JIN", "That's the reason I like him".

BTS recently wrapped up their promotion of FAKE LOVE and will hold a fan meeting in Seoul Yongsan-gu Blue Square Eye Market Hall on June 13. And starting Seoul on August 25 and 26. a LOVE YOURSELF World Tour is expected to begin.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com