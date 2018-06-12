1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'1.5 Million a Day' Congratulatory Video for BTS' 5th Anniversary Displayed at Times Square NYC

중앙일보

입력

Photo from LG

Photo from LG

LG Electronics congratulated BTS' 5th anniversary through a display board in Times Square, New York.

Celebration for BTS in one of the busiest area in the world!

Photo from LG

Photo from LG

LG Electronics is screening a video ad supporting BTS on a billboard in Times Square from June 10. This ad, which will be screened for three days, is a video that celebrates BTS' 5th anniversary and introduces LG Electronics' strategic smartphone G7 ThinQ.

Photo from LG

Photo from LG

The related industry is anticipating G7 ThinQ to be an issue along with BTS by displaying an ad in New York's Times Square in which the floating population during a single day exceeds over 1.5 million people.

Photo from LG

Photo from LG

BTS recently set an unprecedented record of topping Billboard 200 chart for the first time as a Korean singer. They are appearing as G7 ThinQ's model since last April.

With BTS as its model, LG Electronics is planning to strengthen its marketing for G7 ThinQ through various activities via commercials, online channels, and social media.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT