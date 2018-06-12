1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'D-3' Three Reasons Why BLACKPINK's Comeback is Eagerly Awaited

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

BLACKPINK is coming back on June 15, breaking its almost-an-year-long inactivity. We picked three reasons why fans are especially desperate about BLACKPINK's comeback.

Why are we more than excited about BLACKPINK's new album?!

1. BLACKPINK has no album in 'real life' 

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

BLACKPINK, which debuted in August of 2016, has only released two double singles and one single album. This means that fans never had any album of BLACKPINK that's actually tangible. This comeback marks the very first time BLACKPINK is releasing a mini album with more than three songs.

2. BLACKPINK's period of inactivity was too long

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

TWICE. Photo from JYP Ent.

TWICE. Photo from JYP Ent.

REDVELVET. Photo from SM Ent.

REDVELVET. Photo from SM Ent.

Compared to other contemporary girl groups, BLACKPINK markedly promotes less. Since the release of As If It's Your Last in June of 2017, BLACKPINK has not released a song. In the meantime, girl group TWICE made three consecutive hits with LIKEY, Heart Shaker, and What is Love? and Red Velvet made hits with Red Flavor, Peek-A-Boo, and Bad Boy.

3. Even compared to its senior group 2NE1, BLACKPINK's break is long

2NE1. Photo from YG Ent.

2NE1. Photo from YG Ent.

In case of 2NE1, which is the senior girl group from the same agency, the group released its first mini album in just two months since debuting with Fire in May 2009. Park Bom, the group's main vocal's solo album was also released the same year. Compared to this, BLACKPINK's inactive period is way too long. In terms of both the entire girl group market and YG Entertainment's history, BLACKPINK's long break is unusual.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While BLACKPINK's 2nd anniversary is coming up, they have only released five songs; Whistle, Playing with Fire, Boombayah, STAY, and As If It's Your Last. Expectations of fans are high, as this mini album will give them a chance to listen to various songs from BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is now all set to make its sixth consecutive hit with their first mini album, SQUARE UP.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT