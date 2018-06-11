1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: YG's Mega Spoiler Ahead of BLACKPINK's Comeback

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

YG Entertainment is constantly raising expectations for BLACKPINK's comeback. Yang Hyunsuk, YG Entertainment's representative, uploaded four non-photoshopped photos of BLACKPINK's new album jacket pictures on his social media on June 10.

Absolutely gorgeous even in non-photoshopped pictures

Using hashtags, he wrote, "Selecting BLACKPINK's jacket photos, Non-photoshopped cuts, There's no reason for liking music, One Year of Preparation, YG 4th Batter". He once again emphasized that BLACKPINK is the 4th batter of YG Entertainment this year.

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Prior to this, YG Entertainment released BLACKPINK members' moving posters from June 6 to 9. Starting from Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa's posters were disclosed one by one. Members gave off the mystic atmosphere, as black & pink lighting flashed on them and in the background, a short part of the title track DDU-DU DDU-DU was played.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Just with the short intro disclosed, in which catchy electric sound and the voice that yells 'BLACKPINK' leaves a strong impression, DDU-DU DDU-DU is already forewarning the birth of a mega-hit song once again. BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP will be released on June 15.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

