From 'Mama's Boy' to 'Sexy Guy' … BTS Changes Perception Towards Asian Male

중앙일보

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

An analysis came out saying that BTS members are changing the stereotyped image of Asian males viewed by Western media.

Think this analysis is true?

Daily Vox, a South African media, interpreted based on various overseas research papers that "BTS is redefining the image of Asian men," and that "they are revolting against the masculinity that had been castrated and repressed until now."

Until now, images of the Asian-American male have been far from masculinity. According to a research done by professor Shawn Wing on 'Images of Asian-American Male', using students of 1990s as the subject, the vast majority of the response included words like 'nerdy' and 'wishy-washy'.

Photo from News1

However, the situation reversed as BTS captivated the hearts of America's 1020. Japan's pop culture expert Owada Toshiyuki Professor of Keio University, analyzed on Asahi Shimbun that "If you trace BTS' success, you can see that Asian males have newly earned the image that they are 'cool'."

BTS' skin has earned the word 'glowing' as a modifier. And America's fashion and beauty specialized magazines are pouring experiential articles on topics such as 'Trying on BTS' makeup for a week', 'Following BTS' style'.

It's also easy to find terms such as 'attractive', 'new hero' about Asian males on American social media like Reddit. American news site Vox commented that 'the appearance of soft masculinity is changing the age of 'toxic masculinity' in which strong men were the only men'.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

