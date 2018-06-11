1 읽는 중

Korean It-Girl's 4 Road Shop Brand Eyeshadows that Outdo High-End Product

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

When you plan to visit Korea, BTS tour is a must but K-beauty shopping also cannot be missed.

You should not miss them when you visit Korea.

It's been said that foreign visitors are "sweeping" the makeup products from road shop brands like 'Etude House' especially in the one located in Myeongdong. I guess many of you have already heard of the famous overseas makeup products, and so VoomVoom today will introduce and recommend guaranteed makeup products in Korea.

While these are very affordable, it's cost-effective and the quality outdoes the ones of high-end. Now let's dive into the pool of cosmetics!

1. it'S SKIN Palette  

Photo from Instagram @daroomi_

Photo from Instagram @daroomi_

Since last year, this shadow palette was a big hit among Korean women community. Have you heard of their 'Life Color Palette?' It's a shadow palette released last fall but #01 color 'Meghan' still gets sold out whenever it's on sale.

2. Missha Italprism line

Photo from Instagram @dewdoo_

Photo from Instagram @dewdoo_

Every cosmetic lover compliments Missha 'Italprism' line. Although it isn't that cheap given that it's from a road shop brand, it ensures the quality outdoing the ones of high-end. There are glitters in these shadows but they are superb in both colors and texture.

3. HOLIKA HOLIKA Palette 4 Colors

Photo from Instagram @yeonvelyyy

Photo from Instagram @yeonvelyyy

Amongst HOLIKA HOLIKA products, 4 color eyeshadow palette is well received in the marketplace. It has a great color composition, consisting of 4 sensible colors: shading color, highlighting color, glitter color, and point color.

Extra. Etude House cannot be left out, right?

Photo from Instagram @younjuyoung

Photo from Instagram @younjuyoung

Etude's 'Look At My Eyes' single shadows are perfect for makeup beginners. Some say Look At My Eyes eyeshadow palette is quite low in quality but the brand's newly released 'Cashmere fit' shadow boasts a satin texture and the colors.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

