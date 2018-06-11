1 읽는 중

BTS JIN Bereaved of His Grandmother on June 10…Headed to the Funeral Immediately after Filming Inkigayo

Photo from News1

BTS JIN was bereaved of his grandmother on June 10.

I'm so sorry for your loss, JIN

BigHit Entertainment via official fan cafe announced that JIN after performing SBS Inkigayo on Sunday rushed to the funeral the moment he got a call. BigHit gave an apology to the fans and offered their condolences "Speaking on behalf of JIN, we would like to apologize to the fans who've visited BTS at the site. JIN wasn't able to wrap up the stage as he had to hurry off. We feel truly sorry for his loss."

BTS on this day's Inkigayo was ranked no.1 with FAKE LOVE however, JIN wasn't able to show up on the first place announcement and ending performances.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

