EXO's 'Monster' MV Exceeds 200 Million Hits on Youtube

A music video of EXO's Monster exceeded 200 million hits on Youtube.

Congrats EXO!!

SM Entertainment announced that on June 8, 2018, Monster, a title song of EXO's third album EX'ACT exceeded 200 million hits on Youtube in 2 years since it's release on June 8, 2016.

Monster topped major music charts and music programs soon after it's release, and it also was ranked no.1 on Billboard World Digital Song chart.

To sum up, EXO now possesses 6 100 million hit music videos: Overdose, Growl, Call me baby, Wolf, Ko Ko Bop, and Monster.

From July 13 to 15 in Seoul Guro-gu Gochuck SkyDome, EXO is holding an encore concert EXO PLANET #4 The EℓyXiOn [dot], and a ticket purchase is available from 8 pm on August 12 on the website of Yes24.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com