사회

PHOTOS: Top 5 Luxury Styling of "Human Chanel", "Human Gucci" BLACKPINK JENNIE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

BLACKPINK JENNIE who could basically pull of any Luxury Goods was spotted on June 6 on her way to France by receiving an invitation from Chanel. She is attending Chanel's event of launching a new perfume.

What's your limit, huh?

Photo from Chanel

Photo from Chanel

On this day, JENNIE wore a white puffy, ruffled blouse with light colored denim. Her mini bucket bag and nude tone pump added some flair to her clothes. These photos released by Chanel impress people with her fame as a "Human Chanel".

Before she became a Human Chanel, she once was a Human Gucci. She really goes along with the Luxury goods. And here are some compilations of her luxury styling.

1. Gucci

Photo from Bazaar

Photo from Bazaar

구찌 자켓을 입고 무대를 소화하는 제니.

구찌 자켓을 입고 무대를 소화하는 제니.

JENNIE often wore GUCCI on stages, as BLACKPINK got sponsored by GUCCI. Together with BTS V, JENNIE was called the "Human Gucci".

2. Chanel 

Photo from Bazaar

Photo from Bazaar

Photo from Bazaar

Photo from Bazaar

JENNIE became a beauty model of Chanel. As a new Muse of Chanel, JENNIE commented "My dream came true just after a year of my debut. I am still puzzled but very excited."

3. Balmain 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

JENNIE's Balmain dress at 2018 Golden Disk Award has become a talk of a town. It was a perfectly fitting dress that no one dares to try. Maybe a person with less than 1g of fats could pull of its dress fit.

4. Dolce & Gabbana

Photo from Dolce & Gabbana (left), Photo from Instagram

Photo from Dolce & Gabbana (left), Photo from Instagram

Vivid colors and tropical patterns are a trademark of Dolce & Gabbana. JENNIE has grabbed the attention of people by pulling off D&G's fashion way better than the actual model.

5. Lanvin

Photo from Lanvin (left), Photo from online community (right)

Photo from Lanvin (left), Photo from online community (right)

JENNIE in Seoul Music Awards wore a floaty Lanvin dress in a baby violet tone. Despite it's challenging color, JENNIE undoubtedly pulled off the dress.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

