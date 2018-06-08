Japanese Rookie BTZ Under a Harsh Criticism for Mimicking BTS…

Even ahead of an official debut, people are showing skeptical responses toward a J-pop boy group (BALLISTIC BOYZ·BTZ) for mimicking BTS.

On June 1, one of the biggest Japanese agency, LDH Entertainment announced it's formation of the group BTZ. BTS and BTZ are pretty much alike in the aspect of names and members. They do hip-hop music, and each member is proficient in both vocal and performances. With 4 vocalists and 3 rappers, members' roles also are identical.

Some criticize that a debut teaser image of BTZ is suggestive of BTS' DNA. And this is the biggest reason for BTZ to be called as "Fake BTS" and for receiving a harsh criticism from the public even before their debut.

People are holding BTZ up to mockery once the announcement on this group's formation was disclosed to the public. One tweeted "It's okay to mimic if you change a bit of the content. It wouldn't look obvious", providing photos of BTZ and BTS side by side.

The other tweeted "BTS when they meet BTZ" by attaching a photo of two spidermen who are surprised to see identical twins of themselves. There also was a mention "Not only is the debut the same and the number of rappers and vocalists, but they even have only 1 member that speaks English frequently and I think the short form for their name is BTZ. They even copied the DNA pics for their concept pics."

However, this criticism wasn't restricted only to Korean. Japanese also showed a callous attitude toward BTZ, reacting "I heard there are 7 members who can sing, dance, and rap. I expect their songs to be Korean style", "Look at their group name and visual. They look so much like K-pop groups", "Are they fake K-pop?", "They look like they came from a generation ago. They look so old."

While the public already has turned their back on BTZ, an unwavering, powerful fandom of BTS, "ARMY" reacted differently "Let's put off all the criticism until BTZ's debut. Let's appraise them with their music. BTZ mimicking BTS doesn't necessarily mean that they can replace BTS. No one ever can."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

